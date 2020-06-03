Hurricane Hunters find Cristobal getting stronger

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Cristoble continues to organize over the southern Gulf of Mexico.

As of 7 PM Tuesday evening, Cristobal was centered about 850 miles south southwest of Mobile. Hurricane Hunters out of Keesler AFB flying in the storm have found stronger winds. Maximum sustained winds are up to 45 mph with a minimum pressure of 997 mb.

Minor strengthening is possible as it drifts closer the Central American coast. By the end of the week, Cristobal will likely pick up forward speed moving to the north through the Central Gulf. The system will approach the coast by Sunday.

Although the exact impacts are still somewhat uncertain, tropical moisture will likely overspread the region leading to high rain chances by Sunday. We will fine tune the forecast over the next few days.