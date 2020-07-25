HURRICANE HANNA: Eyewall strengthens, begins to make impact along the Texas Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane upgraded Hanna into the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The max winds on the system is 80 mph at a category 1 hurricane

A NOAA Hurricane Hunter Aircraft flew through Tropical Storm Hanna early this morning and did not find Hurricane Force Winds. Although, the National Hurricane Center has other indications through model forecasting and satellite imagery that Hanna has hurricane strength.

There is an HURRICANE WARNING in effect from Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay. There are also Storm Surge Warnings in effect along the coast. Some areas could see over 10 inches of rain from Hurricane Hanna.

The outer parts of Hanna are already making impacts along the Texas Coast. Hanna is expected to make landfall throughout the afternoon and evening.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo will continue moving west into the Caribbean Sea this weekend. The storm will have a hard time holding together as it is expected to encounter some high wind shear and fall apart due to its close proximity to land as well. The long range forecast has Gonzalo degenerating into a remnant area of low pressure by Monday, if not sooner.

We are also watching Invest 92L which just emerged off the west coast of Africa. Although development is not expected this weekend, it is looking highly likely (70%) that this system will become a tropical depression early next week as it moves into the tropical Atlantic.