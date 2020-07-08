High Chance of Tropical Development Off the Carolina Coast Thursday and Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An area of low pressure emerging off the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical system before the weekend arrives.

The National hurricane Center is giving Invest 98 pushing off the South Carolina coastline a high chance (70% chance) of developing into a tropical or subtropical system within the next 48 hours. Any development with this system will likely be slow as it sits over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. If it does become a tropical or subtropical storm, it will be given the name Fay. This would be the sixth named storm of the season.

The forecast call for this disturbance to move north paralleling the Delmarva Peninsula Thursday and potentially bringing impacts to the Northeast U.S. and New England Friday. The system will not impact the Gulf Coast.