High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two tropical disturbances have the chance to develop in the Caribbean.

Invest 91L in the western Caribbean will move towards the Yucatan Peninsula. A tropical depression could form Friday or into the weekend. Regardless of development, heavy rain will fall over Mexico, Belize, and Honduras in the coming days.

A second tropical wave will move west across the Caribbean through the weekend and early next week. Some development is possible early next week.

Currently, it appears that both systems will have no impact on our part of the Gulf Coast. We will continue to keep a close eye on these disturbances.