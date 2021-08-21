Henri upgrades to a Hurricane, heading towards northeast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast is not under any threat of tropical weather for the next two weeks. However, it is a different story in the northeast as they prepare for Hurricane Henri heading their way.







At 10 am Henri upgraded into a category one hurricane with max winds of 75 mph. This system has been on a slow, westward trend all week long and is starting to take a northward turn as the system rides the ridge along the eastern seaboard.

A landfall is looking likely Sunday afternoon somewhere in New England. Hurricane watches have been issued for New York’s Long Island, as well as portions of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Henri will drop heavy rain, bring gusty winds, and produce coastal flooding and storm surge.

Grace made landfall as a category three hurricane along southeastern Mexico late Friday evening. Grace is starting to fall apart and is now a tropical storm but still bringing heavy rain to Mexico.

We are watching a tropical wave emerging off the coast of Africa that has a low chance of development over the next 5 days. Likely to encounter wind shear over the Central Atlantic that will keep the storm on the weaker side.