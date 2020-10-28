Harrison County neighbors work to protect homes, businesses from Zeta

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People along the Mississippi Gulf Coast are preparing for Hurricane Zeta before the storm makes landfall on Wednesday.

Neighbors in Harrison County worked to protect their property by picking up sandbags. Shelters will also open Wednesday afternoon for those in need.

“I have store owner close to my house, and I’m helping her out. She’s got a little mom and pops place. So we’re getting about 12 bags today, and we’re going to put them in front of her door and keep as much water out as we can,” said Ray Rinker, who lives in the county.

Tara Bennett, who also lives in Harrison County, said, “I live in a mobile home. I plan on going to my niece’s house, because it’s more stable. And I’ll be safe with me and her. Can’t take a risk with tornadoes. You know with a storm, you can’t really predict it. So I plan on leaving when I get this stuff done.”

Officials also said it’s crucial to make sure neighbors keep their lawn furniture tied down or put inside. They should also remove anything that can be blown away, as well as board or tape up windows.

Click here to keep up with the 12 News forecast.

LATEST STORIES: