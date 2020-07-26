Hanna now a tropical depression, tropical wave in Atlantic likely to form this week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As of the 4 PM update from the National Hurricane Center, here is the latest on the tropics.

Hanna has now weakened to a tropical depression with max winds of 35 mph. Southern Texas and northern Mexico are seeing heavy rain and gusty conditions with possible flooding, but conditions will begin to improve as Hanna weakens even more over the mountainous terrain in northern Mexico, likely dissipating by Monday night.

The tropical wave we are watching over the central Atlantic now has a 70% chance of development within 2 days and a 90% chance of development within 5 days. It will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 2 to 3 days as it approached the Lesser Antilles. If it does form, the next name on the list is Isaias. There is no way to know where this is heading after that, but we will keep you updated as we know more. It is moving west at 20 mph.