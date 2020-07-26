Hanna makes landfall: Video of damage and other impacts of 2020’s first Atlantic Hurricane

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Tex. (WKRG/CBS Newspath/CNN) — High winds, high surf, and even some damage are happening on the Texas Gulf Coast after Hurricane Hanna’s landfall there. Hanna is the first Atlantic hurricane of 2020. Here is some of the video coming out of Texas.

Video shows damage in some parts of the Texas coast, including downed power poles. This video is from South Padre Island.

Other parts of Texas are seeing damage as well.

The National Weather Service reports that Hanna has made landfall on Padre Island.

The storm hit shore at 5 p.m. The eye of the storm was located about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

Significant storm surge and high winds were also problems in Corpus Christi.

Also in Corpus Christi a pier was damaged at an apartment complex. A walkway was also destroyed.

Kara Salas, a resident at the the apartments says she heard something loud this morning and when she looked out the window she could see wood floating around.

She said she couldn’t believe the pier was so damaged.

More video from Port Mansfield shows high water and high winds.

Hanna was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane Saturday as it continued to push toward Texas, becoming the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is nearing the Texas coast, located about 70 miles southeast of Corpus Christi on Saturday afternoon and heading west at 8 mph. It is expected to make landfall by late afternoon or early evening with potential for damaging winds and severe flooding.

The 2020 Atlantic season is likely to be one of the most active in recorded history because of abnormally warm water and other climate conditions. Hanna is already the eighth named system of the young 2020 season in the Atlantic so far, putting it ahead of a record pace set in 2005 by 10 days.

Near-historic sea surface temperatures are providing jet fuel-like energy to tropical systems. Much of the main tropical development region – stretching from the Caribbean to Africa – is seeing record-high water temperatures.

With Hanna, hurricane hunters found both hurricane force winds and a pressure that was dropping quickly on Saturday morning – a sign of an intensifying storm. Hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings are in effect for the South Texas coast.

Hanna will make landfall near Corpus Christi, where storm surge was being seen Saturday morning on Whitecap Beach. Storm surge flooding is expected to max out at 3 to 5 feet.

Wind gusts over 90 mph are possible near the coast. That is strong enough to down trees and powerlines, with power outages expected.

Rainfall will be the biggest threat. Widespread 6 to 12 inches is likely, with some pockets seeing up to 18 inches. The heaviest band will hit from Corpus Christi to Brownsville and points west. Flash flooding will be widespread.

Elsewhere in east Texas, north of the storm, bands of tropical downpours will bring localized flooding and isolated, fast-moving tornadoes.

The storm will weaken overnight, but rain will linger through Sunday.

Hanna is one of three significant systems churning Saturday morning.

