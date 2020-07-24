Hanna closing in on Texas Gulf Coast, Gonzalo struggles in the Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to slowly strengthen as it approaches the Texas Gulf Coast while Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to struggle as it closes in on the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Hanna continue to hold its own as it tracks west toward the Texas Gulf Coast. At 4 PM Friday, Hanna was packing sustained winds of 50 mph with a westward movement at 10 mph. This movement will continue through the Saturday with a landfall expected on the southern Texas Gulf Coast Saturday evening. Some minor intensification is possible prior to landfall and Hanna could briefly become a hurricane.

Gonzalo continues to battle some dry air as it moves towards the Caribbean. The tropical storm has been on a slow weakening trend over the last 24 hours. Gonzalo is expected to remain a weak tropical storm as it moves into the Caribbean this weekend. The official track from the National Hurricane Center weakens Gonzalo into a remnant low by Monday morning.