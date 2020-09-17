Gulf Shores, Orange Beach begin recovery efforts after Hurricane Sally

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) Water is usually a fireman’s friend but it became the enemy early Thursday morning in Orange Beach.

A house in the flooded neighborhood off Jubilee Point Road erupted in flames. Ashley Wade shot video from her balcony of her neighbor’s house as she watched fire crews, unable to get their trucks through the high water, lug heavy hoses and other fire equipment through the dark, deep water. The house was a total loss. So was another structure still smoldering Friday morning. Three other homes were damaged by the flames.

It’s not just flood waters causing problems in Orange Beach. Boats of all shapes and sizes were lifted and scattered throughout the coastal town. The battle to get them back where they belong, is just beginning.









Folks returning to see what’s left of their property after Sally are finding one more delay. The toll bridge over the intra coastal waterway, one of only three ways to get on or off the island, is cleaning up after it’s toll booths were hit hard by the storm. The good news, no tolls are being taken during this disaster.

Back in Gulf Shores, the Gulf State Park Pier is a stark reminder of the fury of Hurricane Sally. A whole section is missing and it’s not just the decking, it’s pilings too. It was supposed to re-open earlier this week after a 2 point 4 million dollar refurbishment project. No telling when it will open now.

LATEST STORIES: