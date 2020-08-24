Grand Isle, La. residents prepare for the double impact of Marco and Laura

GRAND ISLE, LA – Hundreds of cars hit Highway 1 on Sunday morning, after Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle called for a mandatory evacuation in wake of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.
WGNO Reporter @rachaeloneilwgno spent the day in Grand Isle to see first-hand what residents were doing to prep for the incoming storms.
