Grand Isle, La. residents prepare for the double impact of Marco and Laura

by: Victoria Cristina

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND ISLE, LA – Hundreds of cars hit Highway 1 on Sunday morning, after Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle called for a mandatory evacuation in wake of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

WGNO Reporter @rachaeloneilwgno spent the day in Grand Isle to see first-hand what residents were doing to prep for the incoming storms.

