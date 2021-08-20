Grace and Henri to Make Landfall this Weekend, Hurricane Alerts for New England

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thankfully, the tropical Atlantic doesn’t look like it will spin up anything that residents along the U.S. Gulf Coast need to fear over the next week or so. However, hurricane watches have been issued for a part of the U.S. that doesn’t have to deal with landfalling tropical systems very often.

Tropical Storm Henri is on the verge of becoming Hurricane Henri. This system has been on a slow, westward job all week long. That changes this weekend as the storm will begin riding north along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. A landfall is looking more and more likely Sunday evening somewhere in New England. Hurricane watches have been issued for New York’s Long Island, as well as portions of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Henri will drop heavy rain, bring gusty winds, and produce coastal flooding and storm surge.

We are also watching Hurricane Grace. The storm is forecast to make a second landfall in Central Mexico Friday night into Saturday morning. Grace will likely pack Category 2 winds near 100 mph. The storm will quickly fall apart after moving over the mountainous terrain.