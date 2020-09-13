Governor Tate Reeves Declares State of Emergency in Preparation for Tropical Storm Sally

Tate Reeves

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves gestures Monday, May 4, 2020, in Jackson, Miss., as he wonders how needy state residents are being helped when lawmakers passed a bill May 1, that takes control of the federal CARES Act money, during his daily update on the state’s response to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Unedited press release from the office of Gov. Tate Reeves

JACKSON — Today, Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in preparation and response to Tropical Storm Sally, which is expected to make landfall on Tuesday of this week. 

The Governor made the announcement at today’s press conference at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency headquarters, which you can view on our Facebook page here.

You can view the signed State of Emergency declaration here.

Sally: Latest Track

