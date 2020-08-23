GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County School District announced it will be closed Monday due to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.
Read the full statement below:
“Due to the potential for severe weather, the George County School District will be closed Monday, August 24 for all students and staff. All extracurricular activities will also be cancelled for Monday, August 24. Please be mindful that additional announcements may be made later in the week regarding the status of schools on Tuesday and Wednesday.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Watch Live: New Orleans braces for possible tandem hurricanes
- UA president: There is an unacceptable rise in positive COVID cases on our campus
- MARCO & LAURA: Hurricane Marco shifts more south and west, Laura heads towards Cuba
- Mississippi coastal communities prepare for Hurricane Marco
- George County School District closed Monday due to potential severe weather