Gamma slows down, high chance of development of a tropical wave entering the Caribbean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – At 11:45 am on Saturday, Tropical Storm Gamma made landfall near Tulum, Mexico with maximum winds of 70 mph (very close to hurricane strength). This system does not pose a current threat to the United States. As of this morning Gamma has emerged into he Gulf of Mexico and is crawling to the North at around 2 mph.





Gamma increased in intensity and now has max winds of 60 mph. Gamma will churn in the southern Gulf of Mexico for the next 12-24 hours. Gamma is expected to maintain Tropical Storm status as it take a westward turn towards the Bay of Campeche over the next few hours. We will keep a close eye on Gamma.

What we are watching closely is a possible area of disturbed weather that is entering the Caribbean where there is favorable conditions for further development. Over the next 5 days this system has a high (80%) chance of development. Models take the tropical wave into the Gulf of Mexico but high uncertainty as to where this system will track. Rain chances are increasing heading towards next weekend depending on the status of this disturbance.

There are two other waves in the Central Atlantic that have low chances of development. We will monitor those waves but poses no current threat.