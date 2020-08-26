Galveston, Tx. braces for Hurricane Laura

GALVESTON, Tx. (CBS Newspath) — The Gulf Coast is bracing for Hurricane Laura, which is expected to grow to a Category 4 storm before it moves onshore in southwestern Louisiana or eastern Texas tonight, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The City of Galveston, Tx. has issued a mandatory evacuation.
