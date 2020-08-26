Flooding affects Mississippi coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Since Tuesday night, Hancock County shorelines have seen a four foot storm surge as Hurricane Laura approaches the Gulf Coast. Streets from Bay St. Louis to Biloxi were covered with water.

The Hancock County emergency shelter has taken in eight people from low lying areas. They said they did not feel sate and stayed at the shelter overnight.

Many of those who live in flood prone areas moved their vehicles to higher ground ahead of time. So far, no homes appear to be damaged.

Hancock County EMA Director Brian Adam said the public should keep up with the higher tides.

“We’ve already had impact from the storm surge last night. We’ve had about four foot above normal tide. We have 100 more streets with water on them, and it will be the same tonight. People in that area are well aware of what happens when it gets two-three feet above normal. They prepare. If you go down Highway 603 you’ll see a lot of cars on the side of the road. That’s what they do,” explained Adam.

When the storm surge takes advantage of the high tides, low lying roads could see another two to four feet of water.

