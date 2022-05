MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The first tropical wave has emerged off the coast of Africa. The good news is that it is NOT going to develop into a tropical system.

The wave is already weakening as it heads over cool waters in the eastern Atlantic. Hurricane Season officially begins June 1st, but its common to start to see tropical waves in early May. Now is a good time to go over a plan with your family and stay prepared!