Family of 14-year-old girl killed in Laura talks about the tragedy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (CBS NEWSPATH) –People on the Gulf Coast are reeling from devastation following Hurricane Laura and facing major challenges ahead. The wind from the storm left a tornado like path of destruction 40 miles wide. At least six people were killed, including a 14-year-old girl. Hundreds of thousands of people are without power and running water.

One of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. left its mark on just about every part of Lake Charles including Craig Barker’s childhood home, “like I said this use to be in the back of the house. This is probably not going to be home anymore. I don’t know whether we’ll be able to rebuild it.”

Laura slammed ashore Thursday, packing 150 mile per winds and sending storm surge 10 feet high over homes and businesses in parts of Louisiana,

The storm left a gaping hole in the Miller family’s home when a tree smashed through, crushing 14-year-old Cynthia. They called her “Cindy.”

“We went to ride out the storm in our parents’ room. And um, everyone was sitting in there and the tree, it came down. It came down and it landed on her,” said Nellie Miller, Cynthia Miller’s sister, “my parents started yelling hey are you guys okay? And we’re like yeah we’re okay. So I walked and tried to find Cindy, because she wasn’t talking. And I tried to wake her up and she wouldn’t wake up, and it took me a little bit to realize she couldn’t.

Families living nearby a chemical plant that caught fire, west of Lake Charles, were told to shelter in place. But amidst the destruction, there were also those spared. Brandon Jardineaux rode out the storm at home, “I heard noises in that house that wasn’t supposed to happen. I was pretty nervous.”

Hundreds of thousands of people have be left without power or running water as cleanup efforts begin. Cynthia had dreams of leaving the bayou for Harvard and her family says she was first in her class. She was also the first confirmed fatality. At least three other people were killed when trees came crashing into their homes.

