Facebook video shows devastation of Lake Charles Civic Center roof
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — As the damage reports roll in from Hurricane Laura-stricken Lake Charles, one Facebooker chronicled the damage to a pair of major city landmarks.
The video by Josh C. Morrow below shows extensive damage to the Lake Charles Civic Center’s roof from inside the building, while also briefly showing damage to the Capital One tower along Interstate 10.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- WATCH – RNC Recap: Pence pounces while crises swirl
- Facebook video shows devastation of Lake Charles Civic Center roof
- Downtown Strong Small Business Impact Fund Receives PNC Donation
- Nursing home says it’s allowed to have COVID-19-positive employees working during staffing crisis
- Louisiana man killed after Hurricane Laura when tree falls on him