Facebook video shows devastation of Lake Charles Civic Center roof

Tracking the Tropics

by: KLFY

Posted: / Updated:
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — As the damage reports roll in from Hurricane Laura-stricken Lake Charles, one Facebooker chronicled the damage to a pair of major city landmarks.

The video by Josh C. Morrow below shows extensive damage to the Lake Charles Civic Center’s roof from inside the building, while also briefly showing damage to the Capital One tower along Interstate 10.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android
Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura

Trending Stories