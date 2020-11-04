Eta flooding Central America, Could threaten Florida by Sunday and Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Eta continues to weaken over Central America causing catastrophic flooding and the threat of landslides.

Tropical Storm Eta will continue to weaken and move slowly over Nicaragua and Honduras. The storm is forecast to devolve into a remnant low later this week. Heavy rain will continue over Central America leading to a continued threat of life-threatening flooding and landslides.

What is left of Eta will emerge into the western Caribbean by the end of the week. The system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical cyclone again and move northwest towards Cuba. The official National Hurricane Center Forecast brings Eta toward South Florida .