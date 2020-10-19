Epsilon Slightly Stronger, Could Become a Hurricane later this Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Storm Epsilon contineus to hiold stationary in the Central Atlantic.

The national Hurricane Center continues to issue adviosires on Tropical Storm Epsilon. Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The is the earliest “Epsilon” on record. The previous record was November 22, 2005.

Epsilon is forecast to move northeast this week. It will continue strengthening and could become a hurricane as it closes in on Bermuda.

Thankfully, Epsilon poses no threat to the Gulf Coast or the U.S.

