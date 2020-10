MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An Air Force Reserve Weather Recon Unit has determined that Hurricane Epsilon has undergone rapid intensification east-southeast of Bermuda. The storm has become a major hurricane.

Epsilon is the fourth major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Season. The storm will continue moving to the northwest in the general direction of Bermuda. The storm will weaken as it continue north into the North Atlantic.

The system poses no threat to the U.S.