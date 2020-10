MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical alerts are in effect for Bermuda as Epsilon draws closer.

Tropical Storm Epsilon is picking up speed moving northwest towards Bermuda. The tropical storm is forecast to become a hurricane as it passes east of the island nation. Hurricane conditions will likely stay east, but the island may experience tropical storm conditions by the end of the week.

The storm will move north this weekend away from the U.S.