ELSA’S LATEST TRACK: Hurricane Warnings in effect for Florida’s West Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Elsa continues to slide north paralleling the west coast of Florida. Elsa is now forecast to become a hurricane on approach the coast with a landfall likely Wednesday morning.

The main impacts from Elsa will be felt on the western half of the Florida Peninsula. Rainfall amounts around 4-8 inches are possible with coastal areas experiencing a storm surge of 3-6 feet. The highest surge amounts are expected in Tampa Bay and along Florida’s Big Bend.





Isolated tornadoes will also be a concern with the outer bands moving onshore.

For our part of the Gulf Coast, wave activity will increase. We will also note a high risk for rip currents. You will likely see red flags flying at the coast.