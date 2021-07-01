Elsa treks through the Caribbean, Weakens into a Tropical Storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to monitor Elsa, which weakened back into a tropical storm with max winds of 70 mph.

Elsa slightly weakened overnight as its fighting upper level shear that is pushing the convection to the northeast of the core of the storm. A fast-forward speed will lead to it approaching the Great Antilles, which are the islands of Cuba, Hispaniola, and Jamaica this weekend.

Right now, the forecast calls for a turn to the north early next week in the general direction of the Florida Straits or the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Elsa could trend towards a landfall in Florida or track in the eastern Gulf of Mexico with a landfall in the panhandle of Florida. As of now we are not in the track of Elsa. There could be farther shifts west in the track as we are multiple days out.





We will continue to monitor the progress of Elsa through the weekend and into early next week.