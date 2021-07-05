ELSA’S LATEST TRACK: Elsa moving over Cuba, Landfall expected on Florida’s west coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Elsa will continue moving over Cuba tonight and should remerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico tonight.

The forecast has Elsa remaining a tropical storm as it moves north paralleling the west coast of Florida A landfall could come as early as Tuesday night or as late as Wednesday morning from Sarasota to the Big Bend of Florida.

The lop-sided nature of the storm means the main impacts will be felt over the Florida Peninsula. For the Alabama, Mississippi, and Northwest Florida Gulf Coasts, we anticipate higher wave activity Tuesday and Wednesday and an elevated risk for rip currents.

