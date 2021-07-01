Elsa becomes a hurricane as it moves towards the Caribbean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to monitor Elsa, which is now a hurricane.

The storm is forecast to slowly intensify as it enters the Caribbean this weekend. A fast-forward speed will lead to it approaching the Great Antilles, which are the islands of Cuba, Hispaniola, and Jamaica this weekend.

Right now, the forecast calls for a turn to the north early next week in the general direction of the Florida Straits or the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Most long-term models keep the storm in the eastern Gulf, but there will likely be changes in this track.





We will continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Elsa through the weekend and into early next week.