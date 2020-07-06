Edouard Becomes Post-Tropical, A Few Other Systems to Watch

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The first week of July 2020 is almost complete and the tropics have become active with several systems of interest.

Tropical Storm Edouard has lost all of its tropical characteristics. The system will continue rapidly moving northeast into the north Atlantic.

Invest 98 is an area of low pressure sitting over the Southeast U.S. This system will continue enhancing rain chances over the region through the middle of the week. By the end of the week, the area of low pressure will emerge over the warm Gulf Stream Waters off the Carolina coast. There is a chance the system could develop into a tropical system.

Another weak tropical wave east of the Windward Islands has a very slim chance of development. The disturbance will likely fall apart as it enters the Caribbean thanks to high wind shear.

We have now had five named storms this season. The team from Colorado State University will release an updated of their seasonal forecast Tuesday, July 7.