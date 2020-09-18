Drone video shows Sally’s damage in Fort Morgan



FORT MORGAN (CBS NEWSPATH ) — Hurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday with 100 mph winds, two and a half feet of rain and a surge of seawater. At least two people in Alabama and Georgia were killed.

Only remnants of the storm are left now, but it’s still enough to deluge parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. Heavy rains are expected to wreak havoc from Virginia to North Carolina throughout the night before the storm moves out over the Atlantic, and the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama were facing the possibility of even more misery due to swollen rivers a day after the storm blew ashore.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than half a million people across Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Louisiana were without power, according to poweroutage.us.

LATEST HEADLINES: