(WKRG) — The News 5 First Alert Storm Team is helping the Gulf Coast prepare for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This year’s HURRICANE GUIDE is out and ready for download.

The WKRG Hurricane Guide is your one-stop-shop for tropical weather preparation. This year’s guide some new information and tips to help you survive the storm.

2023 HURRICANE GUIDE CONTENTS:

A seasonal outlook and words of advice from Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth

Details on the WKRG Weather App

A deep dive into the WEATHER BEAST , the First Alert Storm Team’s Mobile Weather Lab

, the First Alert Storm Team’s Mobile Weather Lab New information on flooding and storm surge and how to prepare for both

The essentials for yours and your family’s disaster kit

Tips on how to prepare your home and property

A breakdown of the Saffir-Simpson Scale and the definitions of tropical weather alerts

Evacuation zones & shelter information

Tips on what to do after a storm moves through to aid in recovery.

An at-home Hurricane Tracking Chart

The First Alert Storm Team commits to keeping the Gulf Coast safe and prepared from tropical weather. During disaster, information is priceless.

Download the 2023 Hurricane Guide today: