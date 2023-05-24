MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring an area off the Florida Coast for a low chance of tropical development.

An area of surface low pressure is draped over Florida and is expected to move into the Atlantic off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.

The NHC is giving this feature a 10% chance of development over the next seven days. Although significant development is not expected, the storm will produce Gale conditions and heavy rains through the weekend into early next week.

Hurricane season officially starts on June 1st and goes through the end of November.