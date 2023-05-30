MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Just two days away from the start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance has a low chance of tropical development but could still bring humidity to our area.

The area of low pressure has been sitting in the central Gulf of Mexico for the past couple of days. The NHC gives this feature a 10% chance of development in the next 2 days and a 20% chance of development in the next 7 days. It is expected to move towards the Florida peninsula.

Although there is a small chance of development, it will bring more moisture to our area, which will increase our humidity and rain chances over the next few days.

The WKRG Storm Team will continue to monitor this disturbance and provide updates over the next couple of days if any significant changes occur. You can always find the latest through the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season on our Tracking the Tropics page.