Delta weakens to remnant low

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Delta made landfall Friday evening near Creole, LA as a category 2 hurricane. This is the fourth system to make landfall in Louisiana this hurricane season and the tenth landfalling storm in the U.S. this season. This breaks the record of 9 landfalling storms in the U.S. set in 1916.

As of 4 PM Saturday, Delta has been downgraded to a remnant low which means it is no longer a tropical system. It will continue to move to the northeast and pose threats of damaging winds, rainfall and severe weather, but it will no longer impact our area’s weather.