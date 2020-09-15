Dauphin Island Police Chief: Decking gone on Dauphin Island East End pier

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dauphin Island Police chief Kym Claw has confirmed that the decking on the Dauphin Island East End pier is gone. He says this is the roughest weather the island seen so far right now. Winds are now pushing 60-70 mph in south Mobile County.
LATEST STORIES
- Apple says new iOS coming Wednesday to ‘transform the core experience of iPhone’
- City of Tijuana looking for help naming rare albino peacock
- Jones: I made mistake going in with Tyson
- Vanessa Bryant blasts sheriff for challenging LeBron James to match reward in shooting of deputies
- Woman who complained of sexual assault at ICE facility deported, lawyer says