Dauphin Island Mayor: Red Cross providing free lunches Friday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island’s Mayor says that Red Cross will be staged at Green Park starting at 11 a.m. Friday. Free lunches will be served on a first-come basis.
“Our thanks to Red Cross for providing this much needed service to our community!”
