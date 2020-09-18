Dauphin Island Mayor: Red Cross providing free lunches Friday

Dauphin Island Scott Carpenter

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island’s Mayor says that Red Cross will be staged at Green Park starting at 11 a.m. Friday. Free lunches will be served on a first-come basis.

“Our thanks to Red Cross for providing this much needed service to our community!”

