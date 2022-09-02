Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Danielle has now strengthened into a category 1 hurricane in the northern Atlantic which is officially the first hurricane that has formed in the Atlantic Basin during the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane Danielle’s max winds are at 75 mph with a westward movement at 1 mph. It is forecast to stay relatively stationary these next couple of days before curving back to the northeast further into the northern Atlantic.





It is forecast to continue to strengthen as well as it moves away from the United States. This is not a threat to North America or our area.