Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As hurricane season approaches and starts to get into full swing, certain organizations or entities put out seasonal forecasts for how active they think the upcoming hurricane season will be.

NOAA issued their forecast during the last week of May predicting 14-21 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes.

Colorado State University issued one back in April forecasting 19 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes. On June 2, CSU issued an update now upping each number to 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes predicted. They say that their reasoning for increasing each number is due to the forecast low chance of El Nino (El Nino typically means more wind shear in the Atlantic – making it harder for tropical systems to form) and a warmer than normal tropical Atlantic.

Keep in mind, these seasonal forecasts do not take into account if or where the storms make landfall. On the other hand, it only takes one storm to make it an impactful season for our area. Be sure you have already prepared your plan and hurricane kit! For more info head to https://bit.ly/3tbhKgo.