Cristobal Weakens to Depression; Forecast to Restrengthen as it Moves North into Gulf

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cristobal has weakened to a Depression as it continues to move over southeast Mexico. This was expected and doesn’t do much to change much to the forecast from earlier. Even though it is weaker, heavy rain is still a big threat to southeast Mexico.

By tomorrow, the system will begin to move north into the South Central Gulf of Mexico. Gradual strengthening is expected as it moves north Friday and Saturday. The storm will approach the northern Gulf Coast by Sunday evening.

A direct landfall looks most likely somewhere along the Louisiana Coast sometime Sunday into very early Monday, but a landfall can’t be ruled out from the east Texas Coast to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Right now, the forecast calls for Cristobal to move ashore as a strong tropical storm.

As for our area, impacts will likely begin to be felt on the coast Saturday evening in the form of higher waves, rip currents, increasing rain chances, and gusty winds. The heaviest rain for our region will likely come Sunday. A widespread 2-6″ of rain is possible with locally higher amounts. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to prolonged onshore flow.