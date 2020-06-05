CRISTOBAL Update: Storm expected to move into the Gulf Friday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression Cristobal continues to drop heavy rain over Central America. A turn to the north is expected tonight and Friday.

Cristobal will likely remain a tropical depression Friday as it moves north along the Yucatan Peninsula. The depression will reemerge into the south central Gulf of Mexico Friday night. Cristobal is forecast to quickly regain tropical storm status.

As Cristobal moves north, it is expected to slowly gain strength. The storm will approach the Gulf Coast Sunday and will likely make a landfall Sunday evening. The Louisiana Coast appears to be the most likely location for landfall. There will be affects for the Alabama and Northwest Florida Gulf Coasts.

Expecty a high risk for rip currents Fridasy through Sunday and high-than-normal wave and tide activity. Seas could run around 8-10 feet. Higher-than-normal tides could lead to some minor coastal flooding and wind gusts at the coast could approach 40 mph.

Heavy, tropical downpours are expected Sunday. The heaviest rain will likely fall along and south of the I-10 corridor. Some areas could pick up in excess of 4 inches of rain.

We will continue to monitor the progress of Cristobal through the weekend.