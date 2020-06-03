Cristobal sitting over Mexico, Expected to move into the Central Gulf by Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Cristobal. The storm made landfall Wednesday morning in Mexico with 60 mph winds.

At 4 PM Wednesday, Cristobal was located about 890 miles southwest of Mobile, AL. The storm is packing winds of 50 mph and is moving very slowly to the SE at 3 mph.

Cristobal is expected to weaken to a depression as it continue to drop heavy rain over Mexico. By the end of the week, the storm will begin move north into the south Central Gulf of Mexico. Intensification is expected as it moves north Friday and Saturday. The storm will approach the northern Gulf Coast by Sunday evening.

Although the exact landfall location is still unknown, impacts will likely begin to be felt on the coast Saturday evening in the form of higher waves, rip currents, increasing rain chances, and gusty winds. The heaviest rain for our region will likely come Sunday. A widespread 2-6″ of rain is possible with locally higher amounts.