Cristobal Expected to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cristobal continues to drop heavy rain over Mexico. A change in the movement is expected by the end of the week.

By tomorrow, the system will begin to move north over the Yucatan Peninsula. It will likely reemerge into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday morning. Cristobal is expected to quickly restrengthen into a Tropical Storm.

A direct landfall looks most likely somewhere along the Louisiana Coast sometime Sunday into very early Monday. Right now, the forecast calls for Cristobal to move ashore as a strong tropical storm.

As for our area, impacts will likely begin to be felt on the coast Saturday evening in the form of higher waves, rip currents, increasing rain chances, and gusty winds. The heaviest rain for our region will likely come Sunday. A widespread 2-6″ of rain is possible with locally higher amounts. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to prolonged onshore flow.