MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cristiobal is expected to begin moving north toward the Gulf Coast late Friday. One of the first things our area will notice is increased wave activity and a higher risk of rip currents.

Increased tidal activity will bring a risk for some coastal flooding Sunday and possibly into Monday. The highest chance for coastal flooding will come at the time of high tides. Below, you will find a list of high tide times for coastal areas of Alabama, Mississippi, and Northwest Florida.

High Tide Times for Alabama

High Tide Times for Northwest Florida