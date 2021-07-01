Continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Elsa

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Elsa moving through the Central Atlantic.

The tropical storm is forecast to slowly intensify as it enters the Caribbean this weekend. A fast forward speed will continue bringing the tropical storm south of Hispaniola Sunday and near Cuba Monday.

Right now, the forecast calls for a turn to the north early next week in the general direction of the Florida Straits or the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Most long-term models keep the storm in the eastern Gulf, but there will be changes in this track.

We will continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Elsa through the weekend and into early next week.

