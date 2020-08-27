(CNN Newsource) — As strong winds and heavy rainfall from Hurricane Laura go through Lake Charles, Louisiana, a commercial building reported roof damage early Thursday morning.
LATEST STORIES:
- Inside the storm: The latest from WKRG’s Dana Winter in Lake Charles
- VIDEO: Howling winds hit Louisiana in Laura’s path
- More than 296k without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Laura makes landfall
- Commercial building in Lake Charles suffers roof damage
- Flooding reported along Ambassador Caffery Parkway, University Avenue in Lafayette