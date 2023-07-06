MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Colorado State University (CSU) issued an updated forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season on July 6, 2023, and they are now predicting an above-average season.

As mentioned throughout the past several months, an El Niño pattern has been forecast to persist throughout this season. This pattern inhibits tropical development, but with sea-surface temperatures running warmer than average, forecasts have been running closer to average.

According to researchers with CSU, the “extreme anomalous warmth in the tropical and subtropical Atlantic” may overcome the wind shear created by the El Niño pattern. This would lead to more storms than predicted in previous forecasts.

CSU is now predicting 18 named storms, 9 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.

This is 5 more named storms, 3 more hurricanes, and 2 more major hurricanes than the original forecast released by CSU on April 13th, 2023.

Regardless of forecast changes, you need to be prepared throughout the hurricane season.

