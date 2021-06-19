Claudette continues to trek northeast and weaken, rain chances dropping for Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Claudette is now a depression with wind speeds of 35 mph moving to the northeast at 16 mph.

ALERTS:









TROPICAL STORM WARNING: For coastal AL and coastal NW FL until this evening.

TORANDO WATCH: For Okaloosa County until 7:00 PM.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: For Conecuh and Escambia counties in AL and Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties until Sunday morning.

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY: For Okaloosa County until 3:45 PM.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY: For coastal AL and NW FL counties until 7:00 AM Sunday.

HIGH SURF WARNING: For coastal AL and NW FL until Monday morning.

FORECAST:

Rain chances will continue to go down overnight. We could still see a few trailing showers and storms, but those are expected to stay below severe limits. We are expecting a few storms for your Sunday, but they will be scattered in nature at around 50% and likely below severe limits. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow in the 80’s. Conditions will still be breezy with winds from southwest at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

For the rest of the week we will see rain chances still between 50 and 60 percent through Tuesday thanks to lingering moisture and a system off to our west, but those chances will drop to around 30% for the second half of the week. Temperatures will stick in the mid-to-upper 80’s.