City of Fairhope confirms power restored to Thomas Hospital

Fairhope Ala. (WKRG) — Late Friday morning after Hurricane Sally came through the Gulf Coast earlier in the week, the City of Fairhope confirmed on their Facebook page that power has been restored to Thomas Hospital.
Crews continue to work all over Baldwin County to restore power to the area.
