City of Daphne calls emergency City Council Meeting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - We continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco as they near the Gulf Coast.

LOCAL ALERTS (pictured below): Parts of the News 5 area are under a tropical storm watch and tropical storm warning until further notice. The counties are shaded in yellow below are under a tropical storm watch. Jackson county is shaded in blue indicating they are under a tropical storm warning. Our coastal communities including Mobile and Baldwin counties and Northwest Florida counties are under a coastal flood advisory through Wednesday at 7 pm. We are expecting a water rise around 1-3 feet around the time of high tide Monday. There is also a high risk for rip currents through at least Wednesday along with a high surf advisory through Tuesday at midnight. There is a flash flood watch in effect for George county (MS), southern Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia (FL) counties through Tuesday at 7 pm.