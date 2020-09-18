Charge your devices: Electrical support shelters opening

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

On behalf of the Baldwin County Commission, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will be opening the following electrical support shelters in response to the power outages resulting from Hurricane Sally effective Friday, Sept. 17.
OPEN 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Baldwin County Level II Community Shelter 207 North White Ave. Bay Minette, AL 36507
Fairhope Satellite Courthouse 1100 Fairhope Ave. Fairhope, AL 36532
Robertsdale Coliseum 19477 Fairground Rd. Robertsdale, AL 36567

Electrical support shelters provide power for essential electronic medical equipment for residents who are currently without power in their home. There will not be any medical personnel at any of these locations, but security will be provided. These shelters will remain open until residential power becomes more accessible.

For more information contact the Baldwin County EMA at (251) 972-6807

